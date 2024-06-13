Suffolk D.A.: Huntington Station man pleads guilty to drunk driving crash

Leo Flores-Gracias Was Driving While Intoxicated When He Caused a Fatal Head-On Collision

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on June 7 that Leo Flores-Gracias, 26, of Huntington Station, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and other related charges, for driving while intoxicated and crashing into another vehicle, killing his own passenger, Marlon Nunez-Cuellar, 25, of Huntington Station.

“This defendant’s decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol caused the tragic death of Marlon Nunez-Cuellar,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Today’s guilty plea should be a warning to others that drunk driving will not be tolerated in Suffolk County, and you will face serious penalties, particularly if you cause injury or death to another person.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on July 4, 2023, at approximately 8:06 p.m., Flores-Gracias and three others left a party where he had been drinking alcohol. All four individuals got into Flores-Gracias’ 2017 Honda Accord. Flores- Gracias began driving northbound on Sweet Hollow Road in Huntington, and crashed head-on into a vehicle that was driving southbound. An extraction of the vehicle’s event data recorder revealed that the defendant was travelling 72 mph just one second before the impact on a roadway where the posted speed limit is 30 mph.