Reboli Center to host Spring Paint Party April 25

Reboli Center to host Spring Paint Party April 25

by -
0 32
'Mel's Truck' by Joseph Reboli

The Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook hosts a Spring Paint Party on Friday, April 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Join returning instructor, Linda Davison Mathues, in completing a painting in the style of Joseph Reboli’s “Mel’s Truck.” No experience is necessary. Fee is $45 includes all materials, wine and snacks.  For more information or to register, call 631-751-7707.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 55

0 193

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply