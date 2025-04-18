Reboli Center to host Spring Paint Party April 25

The Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook hosts a Spring Paint Party on Friday, April 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Join returning instructor, Linda Davison Mathues, in completing a painting in the style of Joseph Reboli’s “Mel’s Truck.” No experience is necessary. Fee is $45 includes all materials, wine and snacks. For more information or to register, call 631-751-7707.