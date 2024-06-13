The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County honored 42 Girl Scouts at its annual Gold Award Dinner & Ceremony on May 30. The event was held at Villa Lombardi’s in Holbrook.

The Gold Award is the highest achievement in Girl Scouting and the preeminent leadership award for high school girls. Gold Award Girl Scouts address issues they’re passionate about by planning and implementing a project that produces lasting change in their communities and beyond.

Among the awardees:

Meredith Albertelli, Sayville High School

Kirsten Anderson, Longwood Senior High School

Morgan Bissell, Sayville High School

Zabelle Bobelian, Cold Spring Harbor Jr/Sr High School

Ashley Burke, Babylon Senior High School

Emma Cervone, Southampton High School

Brooke Cheskes, Harborfields High School

Mackenzie Clarke, Kings Park High School

Jessica Curran, Westhampton Beach High School

Julia Davi, St. John the Baptist

Alexandra Ebanks, Harborfields High School

Emily Franciscovich, Deer Park High School

Maeve Graham, Babylon Senior High School

Alyssa Griesman, Smithtown High School West

Lauren Hedges, Kings Park High School

Sofia Kabacinski, Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Libby Kelly, Harborfields High School

Riya A. Kumar, Elwood-John Glenn High School

Avery Lazarus, Sayville High School

Alana Lewis, St. John The Baptist Diocesan High

Madison LoFrese, Smithtown High School East

Tianna Marotta, Connetquot High School

Akiko Matrisciano, Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Chloe Montgomery, Ward Melville High School

Emily Newman, Walter G O’Connell School

Michaela O’Connell, Huntington High School

Annamaria Pepe, Walter G O’Connell Copiague High School

Angelica Rafaelides, Smithtown High School West

Megan Reilly, St. Anthony’s High School

Rebecca Sandak, Mt Sinai High School

Ayesha Shaukat, St. Anthony’s High School

Theresa Soraire, Walter G O’Connell Copiague High School

Joelle Spainer, West Babylon Senior High School

Abbey Strent, Commack High School

Reagan Treharne, Southold High School

Brianna Vargas, Babylon Senior High School

Abigail Vermillion, Hauppauge High School

Haley Waszkelewicz, Westhampton Beach High School

Maegan Whalen, Commack High School

Evelyn Whitwell, St. Anthony’s High School

Layla Wilkes, Commack High School

Cassandra Yanke, Smithtown High School West

“Our Gold Award Girl Scouts are leaders in their community who are making measurable and sustainable change while still in high school said Tammy Severino, President and CEO of Girl Scouts of Suffolk County. “As they take action to transform their world, they gain tangible, real-world skills and a civic-minded awareness that sets them apart from their peers. 96% of Gold Award Girl Scouts say their experience inspired their ongoing commitment to service or volunteering. Our Gold Award Girl Scouts are discovering they have the power to create the future they want for themselves and others, and we are proud and honored by their achievements.”

To earn a Gold Award, each recipient must complete two Senior or Ambassador Journeys or their Girl Scout Silver Award before beginning their Gold Award project. To meet the Girl Scout Gold Award requirements, each candidate must complete at least 80 hours toward their project.

About Girl Scouts of Suffolk County

Since 1968, Girl Scouts of Suffolk County has been committed to building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. With over 15,000 members, they are one of the largest youth-serving agencies in Suffolk County. Girl Scouts helps girls develop their full individual potential; relate to others with increasing understanding, skill, and respect; develop values to guide their actions and provide the foundation for sound decision making; and contribute to the improvement of society through their abilities, leadership skills, and cooperation with others. For more information about the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County, please call (631) 543-6622 or visit www.gssc.us.