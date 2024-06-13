The Girl Scouts of Suffolk County honored 42 Girl Scouts at its annual Gold Award Dinner & Ceremony on May 30. The event was held at Villa Lombardi’s in Holbrook.
The Gold Award is the highest achievement in Girl Scouting and the preeminent leadership award for high school girls. Gold Award Girl Scouts address issues they’re passionate about by planning and implementing a project that produces lasting change in their communities and beyond.
Among the awardees:
Meredith Albertelli, Sayville High School
Kirsten Anderson, Longwood Senior High School
Morgan Bissell, Sayville High School
Zabelle Bobelian, Cold Spring Harbor Jr/Sr High School
Ashley Burke, Babylon Senior High School
Emma Cervone, Southampton High School
Brooke Cheskes, Harborfields High School
Mackenzie Clarke, Kings Park High School
Jessica Curran, Westhampton Beach High School
Julia Davi, St. John the Baptist
Alexandra Ebanks, Harborfields High School
Emily Franciscovich, Deer Park High School
Maeve Graham, Babylon Senior High School
Alyssa Griesman, Smithtown High School West
Lauren Hedges, Kings Park High School
Sofia Kabacinski, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Libby Kelly, Harborfields High School
Riya A. Kumar, Elwood-John Glenn High School
Avery Lazarus, Sayville High School
Alana Lewis, St. John The Baptist Diocesan High
Madison LoFrese, Smithtown High School East
Tianna Marotta, Connetquot High School
Akiko Matrisciano, Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Chloe Montgomery, Ward Melville High School
Emily Newman, Walter G O’Connell School
Michaela O’Connell, Huntington High School
Annamaria Pepe, Walter G O’Connell Copiague High School
Angelica Rafaelides, Smithtown High School West
Megan Reilly, St. Anthony’s High School
Rebecca Sandak, Mt Sinai High School
Ayesha Shaukat, St. Anthony’s High School
Theresa Soraire, Walter G O’Connell Copiague High School
Joelle Spainer, West Babylon Senior High School
Abbey Strent, Commack High School
Reagan Treharne, Southold High School
Brianna Vargas, Babylon Senior High School
Abigail Vermillion, Hauppauge High School
Haley Waszkelewicz, Westhampton Beach High School
Maegan Whalen, Commack High School
Evelyn Whitwell, St. Anthony’s High School
Layla Wilkes, Commack High School
Cassandra Yanke, Smithtown High School West
“Our Gold Award Girl Scouts are leaders in their community who are making measurable and sustainable change while still in high school said Tammy Severino, President and CEO of Girl Scouts of Suffolk County. “As they take action to transform their world, they gain tangible, real-world skills and a civic-minded awareness that sets them apart from their peers. 96% of Gold Award Girl Scouts say their experience inspired their ongoing commitment to service or volunteering. Our Gold Award Girl Scouts are discovering they have the power to create the future they want for themselves and others, and we are proud and honored by their achievements.”
To earn a Gold Award, each recipient must complete two Senior or Ambassador Journeys or their Girl Scout Silver Award before beginning their Gold Award project. To meet the Girl Scout Gold Award requirements, each candidate must complete at least 80 hours toward their project.
About Girl Scouts of Suffolk County
Since 1968, Girl Scouts of Suffolk County has been committed to building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. With over 15,000 members, they are one of the largest youth-serving agencies in Suffolk County. Girl Scouts helps girls develop their full individual potential; relate to others with increasing understanding, skill, and respect; develop values to guide their actions and provide the foundation for sound decision making; and contribute to the improvement of society through their abilities, leadership skills, and cooperation with others. For more information about the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County, please call (631) 543-6622 or visit www.gssc.us.