Monthly local filmmakers series kicks off in Stony Brook Village April 19

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF), 97 Main Street, Stony Brook recently announced the launch of a monthly LIMEHOF Local Filmmakers Series, which turns the spotlight on Long Island directors and their films. Sponsored by Rick Rberle of Magnetic Vine and G&R Events, the series will feature a variety of dramas, horror films, comedies, and documentaries, among other genres. Attendance is free for LIMEHOF members and general admission ticket price for non-members.

“The LIMEHOF Monthly Local Filmmaker Series is a celebration of the incredible filmmaking talent emerging from our region,” saidLIMEHOF Vice Chairman Tom Needham. “Each month, we showcase the creativity, passion, and dedication of local filmmakers, providing them with a platform to share their work and connect with audiences who appreciate the power of storytelling. This series is an important part of our mission to support the arts and highlight Long Island’s impact on the entertainment industry.”

The series will kick off with film director Maria Capp, who will screen her latest film, The Lady of The Lake: The Legend of Lake Ronkonkoma, on Saturday, April 19 at 1 p.m.

A Native American folklore thriller distributed by Vision Films Inc., the film was shot on location, in around the filmmaker Maria Capp’s childhood hometown of Ronkonkoma and stars Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead) and Nia Sioux (Dance Moms) as, respectively the father and daughter protagonists. Also featured are Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: The Musical [TV Series]), Emery Kelly (Netflix’s Alexa & Katie), Steven Thomas Capp (Fat Camp), and Julie Dove (Days of our Lives). See trailer here.

“I wrote, directed, and produced a psychological thriller about Lake Ronkonkoma’s legend, addressing grief and challenging Native American stereotypes,” Capp said. A Q&A panel will follow the screening, emceed by Needham.

The series continues on Saturday, May 17 at 1 p.m. with a screening of filmmaker Sean King’s Screamwalkers, the ultimate 90’s style slasher experience.

LIMEHOF welcomes nominations of local film directors and movies for consideration to feature in the series. For more information, call 631-394-8387.