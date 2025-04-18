Ward Melville girl’s lacrosse tames Longwood Lions

Patriots score. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville Mia Modica scores for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior midfielder Ava Simonton with an under-hand goal for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Patriots score. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior midfielder Ava Simonton rifles a shot on goal for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior attack Olivia Zummo scores for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Midfielder Kiera Pirozzi wins the draw for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior defender Peyton Phillips clears the ball for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville Mia Modica looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman attack Emily Costeira clears the ball for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Patriots score. Photo by Bill Landon
8th grader Nicole Manolakes looks for a cutter for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman attack Emily Costeira clears the ball for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore midfielder Giavanna Parente shoots for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon
Midfielder Kiera Pirozzi fires at the cage for the Patriots. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

The Longwood Lions girl’s lacrosse (2-2) had their hands full from the opening quarter when they collided the Patriots of Ward Melville in a Division I matchup on the road Friday afternoon April 11.

Ward Melville protecting a three-goal lead coming out of the half time break the Patriots peppered the scoreboard with three more while holding the Lions scoreless in the second half to win the game 9-3.

It was Keira Pirozzi’s stick that spoke the loudest for the Patriots where the junior midfielder notched 4 goals along with Ava Simonton’s goal coupled with 3 assists. 8th grader Nicole Manolakes split the pipes twice and teammates Olivia Zumma and Mia Modica both scored.

Sydney Millett had 8 saves in net for the Patriots.

The win keeps the Patriots undefeated in their division, 4-1 overall.

— Photos by Bill Landon

