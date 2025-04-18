Ward Melville girl’s lacrosse tames Longwood Lions

1 of 15

By Bill Landon

The Longwood Lions girl’s lacrosse (2-2) had their hands full from the opening quarter when they collided the Patriots of Ward Melville in a Division I matchup on the road Friday afternoon April 11.

Ward Melville protecting a three-goal lead coming out of the half time break the Patriots peppered the scoreboard with three more while holding the Lions scoreless in the second half to win the game 9-3.

It was Keira Pirozzi’s stick that spoke the loudest for the Patriots where the junior midfielder notched 4 goals along with Ava Simonton’s goal coupled with 3 assists. 8th grader Nicole Manolakes split the pipes twice and teammates Olivia Zumma and Mia Modica both scored.

Sydney Millett had 8 saves in net for the Patriots.

The win keeps the Patriots undefeated in their division, 4-1 overall.

— Photos by Bill Landon