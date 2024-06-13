Obituary: Mary Hines

Prepared by Katie Hines

Mary Bernadette Lowe Hines, 84, of Austin, Texas, passed away on March 15, 2021. She was born on April 21, 1936, in New York City. She and her husband, Thomas Marlow Hines, raised three daughters, Michael Mary, Elizabeth, and Katie, in Setauket from 1963 to 2000. She then moved to Austin to be closer to her two grandchildren, Daisy and Maxwell. A ceremony to honor and remember Mary’s life will be held at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Setauket on Saturday, June 15, at 10:45 a.m.