Obituary: John Ernest Lanphear

Prepared by Matthew Clark

John Ernest Lanphear, 85, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on May 29.

John was born on September 10, 1938, in New York. Settling in East Setauket to raise his family, John had an illustrious career with Grumman and Boeing as an aeronautical engineer before retiring to Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

John was preceded in death by his first wife, Audrey Lanphear, and his parents, Ernest and Adelaide Lanphear.

A loving husband and father, John is survived by his wife, Marquita Ann Lanphear, and his children, Joseph Lanphear, Kathryn Seickel, and David Lanphear. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Nicholas Lanphear, Kelsey Benson, Isaiah Lanphear, Heather Seickel, Matthew Seickel, Jacob Lanphear, and Jordan Lanphear, as well as five great-grandchildren.