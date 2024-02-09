Suffolk D.A.: Bellport man found guilty of rape and burglary after a jury trial

Eric Freeman Faces Up to Life in Prison at Sentencing if Found to be a Persistent Felony Offender

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Eric Freeman, 48, of Bellport, was found guilty after a jury trial of four counts of Burglary and one count of Rape, for burglarizing four homes, raping a teen who was in one of the homes, and then attempting to rape another woman that he harassed at another home.

“This defendant, a previously convicted Level Three sex offender who was out on bail for failing to register as a sex offender, brazenly targeted women who were alone in their homes,” said District Attorney Tierney. “During the commission of his crimes, he sexually assaulted two women, and then returned to harass one of his victims to terrify her further. This conviction ensures that he will no longer pose a threat to women or any other Suffolk County residents.”

The evidence at trial established that between June 22 and July 16, 2021, Freeman illegally entered four homes in Suffolk County which were occupied by women at the times of the break-ins.

Beginning on June 22, 2021, Freeman entered a Bay Shore residence where a 16-year-old female was inside alone. Freeman sexually assaulted the teen and threated to kill her when she screamed for help. Freeman then fled the residence.