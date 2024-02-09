Suffolk D.A.: Bronx man pleads guilty to identity theft of multiple Suffolk County residents

Donald Archibald is Expected to be Sentenced to One to Three Years in Prison

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Donald Archibald, 44, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of grand larceny and identity theft for stealing the identities of multiple Suffolk County residents and then using their personal identifying information to obtain money.

“Identity theft is on the rise not just in Suffolk County but nationwide. These crimes can happen to anyone and often have lasting effects on the victims for years,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My office will continue to partner with the Suffolk County Police Department and our other law enforcement partners to hold these defendants accountable.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on April 13, 2023, at approximately 12:12 p.m., after obtaining his first victim’s Suffolk County address and contact information off the dark web, Archibald entered an M&T Bank in Bridgeport, Connecticut and displayed a false driver’s license to the bank teller. The license displayed the victim’s correct name and address but had the defendant’s face depicted. Archibald presented the teller a withdrawal slip and withdrew $2,000 from the victim’s checking account. Later that same day, at approximately 12:36 p.m., Archibald entered a different M&T Bank branch in Bridgeport, Connecticut and used the same Suffolk County resident’s bank account information and a “washed” check to withdraw $3,000 in cash from the victim’s account.