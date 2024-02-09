Suffolk D.A.: Medford man sentenced to 3-6 years in prison for string of catalytic converter thefts

Jason Labbe Also Admitted to Stealing a Car from a 7-Eleven Parking Lot

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Jason Labbe, 46, of Medford, was sentenced to three to six years in prison, after pleading guilty to Auto Stripping and other related charges, for stealing a car and several catalytic converters in 2022.

“We will not tolerate quality-of-life crimes like catalytic converter theft in Suffolk County,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I hope this sentence sends the message that we will continue to vigorously prosecute criminals who negatively impact the quality of life in Suffolk County.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on August 22, 2022, Labbe broke into the parking lot of a business in Calverton and removed catalytic converters from three vehicles. On December 5, 2022, Labbe removed a catalytic converter from a work truck parked in front of a home in Shirley. Then, on December 20, 2022, Labbe stole a car that was parked in front of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Medford.

Catalytic converters are a part of a vehicle’s exhaust device and use precious metals to reduce pollutants from a vehicle’s engine. These precious metals make catalytic converters a target for theft.