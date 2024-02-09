Arrest made in 2022 fatal shooting of Ronkonkoma man

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Feb. 9 for a fatal shooting in Bay Shore that occurred in

2022. Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives arrested an 18-year-old man, who was 16 at the

time, for allegedly killing Linver Ortiz-Ponce, 29, of Ronkonkoma in a parking lot, located at 6 Holbrook St., on September 17, 2022. He was charged with Murder 2nd Degree and Kidnapping 1st Degree.

Below is the original release:

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Bay

Shore on Sept. 17. Third Precinct police officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6 Holbrook Street at 12:57 a.m. Upon arrival, Linver Ortiz-Ponce was found shot in the parking lot. Ortiz-Ponce, 29, of Ronkonkoma, was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Homicide Squad at 631- 852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.