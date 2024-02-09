Suffolk D.A.: Seven alleged members and associates of the MS-13 street gang indicted for violent gang assault and kidnapping of a 15-year-old

The Defendants Allegedly Robbed, Kidnapped, Assaulted, and Left the Victim Unconscious in an Abandoned Building at the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 9 that seven alleged members and associates of the Huntington Criminal Locates Salvatrucha or “HCLS” clique of the MS-13 street gang, have been variously charged with robbery, kidnapping, and gang assault, and other related charges, following the alleged violent attack on a 15-year-old boy on January 6, 2024.

“This indictment is an example of my office’s dedication and commitment to ensuring that gang members and associates who commit violence in Suffolk County are investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent,” said District Attorney Tierney. “The allegations of this indictment are horrific. Gang violence has no place in Suffolk County, and it will not be tolerated.”

According to the investigation, on the morning of January 6, 2024, the 15-year-old victim was lured to the Huntington Train Station by a minor. While at the train station, five of seven co- defendants, JOSUE ZEPEDA PADILLA, BRAYAN JIMENEZ AVILA, YEISON CHAVEZ CAMPOS, MAYCOLL RAMIREZ CERRATO, and MARCOS SERPOS, allegedly displayed a knife while surrounding the victim, stole the victim’s money and property, and took turns punching and kicking the victim.