Suffolk D.A.: Seven alleged members and associates of the MS-13 street gang indicted for violent gang assault and kidnapping of a 15-year-old
The Defendants Allegedly Robbed, Kidnapped, Assaulted, and Left the Victim Unconscious in an Abandoned Building at the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 9 that seven alleged members and associates of the Huntington Criminal Locates Salvatrucha or “HCLS” clique of the MS-13 street gang, have been variously charged with robbery, kidnapping, and gang assault, and other related charges, following the alleged violent attack on a 15-year-old boy on January 6, 2024.
“This indictment is an example of my office’s dedication and commitment to ensuring that gang members and associates who commit violence in Suffolk County are investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent,” said District Attorney Tierney. “The allegations of this indictment are horrific. Gang violence has no place in Suffolk County, and it will not be tolerated.”
According to the investigation, on the morning of January 6, 2024, the 15-year-old victim was lured to the Huntington Train Station by a minor. While at the train station, five of seven co- defendants, JOSUE ZEPEDA PADILLA, BRAYAN JIMENEZ AVILA, YEISON CHAVEZ CAMPOS, MAYCOLL RAMIREZ CERRATO, and MARCOS SERPOS, allegedly displayed a knife while surrounding the victim, stole the victim’s money and property, and took turns punching and kicking the victim.
The five co-defendants then allegedly forced the victim into a car driven by defendant MAYBELLINE GARCIA CORNEJO, who then allegedly drove the victim and the five co- defendants to the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center in Brentwood. While on way to Pilgrim Psychiatric Center, one of the defendant’s is alleged to have forcibly taken the victim’s cellular telephone.
Once the defendants and victim arrived on the grounds of the Pilgrim Psychiatric Center, the defendants allegedly forced the victim to climb through a hole in the wall of an abandoned building. While inside, each of the male defendants then allegedly punched, kicked, and beat the victim. During the assault, ZEPEDA PADILLA allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck, causing a laceration that required stitches to close. One of the defendants then allegedly hit the victim on the head with a hard object believed to be a rock, knocking the victim unconscious, and fracturing his skull.
When the victim re-gained consciousness, he found a way out of the building and walked down the road until he collapsed, only to be found by someone passing by. The victim required surgery, including a craniotomy, to treat the brain bleed and fractured skull.
ZEPEDA PADILLA, 26, of Huntington Station, JIMENEZ AVILA, 23, of Amityville and Huntington Station, CHAVEZ CAMPOS, 21, of Huntington Station, RAMIREZ CERRATO, 18, of Huntington Station, SERPOS, 19, of Huntington Station, and GARCIA CORNEJO, 22, of Seaford, are each indicted for:
- One count of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony;
- One count of Gang Assault in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony;
- One count of Assault in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony;
- One count of Kidnapping in the Second Degree, a Class B violent felony;
- One count of Attempted Assault in the First Degree, a Class C violent felony;
- One count of Gang Assault in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony;
- Three counts of Robbery in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony; and
- Two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D violent felony.The minor was indicted for:
- One count of Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony;
- Two counts of Robbery in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony; and
- One count of Criminal Facilitation in the Fourth Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.
On January 30, 2024, RAMIREZ CERRATO was arraigned on the indictment before Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Anthony S. Senft Jr., who ordered that the defendant be held on $500,000 cash, $1,000,000 bond, or $5,000,000 partially secured bond during the pendency of his case. RAMIERZ CERRATO is due back in court on March 4, 2024, and he is being represented by Ian Fitzgerald, Esq.
On January 31, 2024, CHAVEZ CAMPOS was arraigned on the indictment before Justice Senft, who ordered that the defendant be held on $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $2,500,000 partially secured bond during the pendency of his case. CHAVEZ CAMPOS is due back in court on February 23, 2024, and he is being represented by Pierre Bazile, Esq.
On February 2, 2024, SERPOS and GARCIA CORNEJO were arraigned on the indictment before Justice Senft, who ordered that SERPOS be held on $500,000 cash, $1,000,000 bond, or $5,000,000 partially secured bond, and that GARCIA CORNEJO be held on $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $2,500,000 partially secured bond, during the pendency of their cases. SERPOS is due back in court on February 23, 2024, and he is being represented by Xavier Palacios, Esq. GARCIA CORNEJO is due back in court on February 20, 2024, and he is being represented by Peter Mayer, Esq.
On February 6, 2024, JIMENEZ AVILA and the minor were arraigned on the indictment before Justice Senft, who ordered that JIMENEZ AVILA be held on $500,000 cash, $1,000,000 bond, or $5,000,000 partially secured bond, and the minor be held on $125,000 cash, $250,000 bond, or $2,500,000 partially secured bond, during the pendency of their cases. JIMENEZ AVILA is due back in court on March 4, 2024, and he is being represented by George Duncan, Esq. The minor is also due back in court on March 4, 2024, and they are being represented by Robert Tsigler, Esq.
As of February 9, 2024, ZEPEDA PADILLA remains at large. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Suffolk County Police Department or Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-220-TIPS.
This case is being prosecuted by the Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau, with investigative assistance of Detective Sean Walsh of the Suffolk County Police Department.