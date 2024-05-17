Arrests made in Smithtown, Nesconset and Ronkonkoma for selling tobacco to an underage person

Suffolk County Police arrested three people for allegedly selling vape and tobacco products to a person under the age of 21 during compliance checks in the Fourth Precinct on May 17.

As part of the department’s “Operation Smoke Out,” Suffolk County Police Department Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers and the Suffolk County Department of Health Tobacco Enforcement Unit conducted an investigation into the sale of vape and other tobacco products to underage persons at fifteen businesses. Three businesses were not in compliance. Police arrested and charged the following people:

• Alexander Naupari-Ocana, 27, of Islip, employed at Bp Gas station, located at 240 W. Main Street, Smithtown, charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree

• Hasan Feroz, 37, of Selden, employed at AMPM Mart, located at 204 Smithtown Boulevard, Nesconset, charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree and Public Health Law Sale of Flavored Vape Products

• Amritpal Singh, 38, of Ronkonkoma, employed at Hawkins Convenience and Smoke Shop, located at 422 Hawkins Avenue, Ronkonkoma, charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree

Several hundred flavored vape products were seized from both AMPM Mart and Hawkins Convenience

and Smoke Shop. Multiple cannabis products were seized from Hawkins Convenience and Smoke

Shop. Suffolk County Department of Health will be issuing numerous citations to the businesses

involved for selling to underage persons and possessing multiple amounts of flavored vape products.