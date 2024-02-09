Suffolk D.A.: Brooklyn man pleads guilty to high-speed crash that killed 9-year-old

Travis Dickson Was Driving 119 mph With a Revoked License and While Impaired by Alcohol and Marijuana

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 9 that Travis Dickson, 32, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty to driving his vehicle at an extremely high rate of speed on the Long Island Expressway and crashing into the back of another vehicle, killing a 9-year-old boy.

“This defendant’s dangerous actions caused the unthinkable death of a nine-year-old child in a booster seat and serious injuries to his father,” said District Attorney Tierney. “No family deserves to go through the heartache of losing a family member, let alone a child, to a drunk or drug- impaired driver. We hope that today’s guilty plea brings some measure of closure to the victim’s family.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on August 22, 2022, at approximately 1:49 a.m., Dickson drove a 2018 BMW 540i westbound on the Long Island Expressway at 119 mph, while he was impaired by a combination of alcohol and marijuana. Dickson then struck the back of a 2019 Toyota Corolla, making no attempt to use the vehicle’s brakes prior to the impact.