Paw Prints: Meet Ultra, Zach, Zoe, Bruce, Porgy and Blaze!

Meet Ultra

Would you be Ultra’s Valentine? Currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington, this four-year-old Boxer mix is looking for a family with high hopes, an even higher fence, and dog experience, she is ready to put her paw print on adoption papers and change her address to yours! While displaying a calm, dignified demeanor, she’s also quick-witted with a good sense of humor, guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. Curious about life and eager to explore the world around her, she’s the perfect one to accompany you on all your adventures. Intelligent and loyal, she has all the qualifications of a best friend and lifelong companion. Why go big when you can go Ultra? Stop by to meet her today! 631-368-8770, Ext. 2

Meet Zach & Zoe

Zach, a Morkie and Zoe, a Maltipoo are currently up for adoption at Little Shelter in Huntington. Both eleven years old, they are looking for a home together. Like any old married couple, they can finish each other’s sentences, often adding a few embellishments to their many stories. Zoe is the breadwinner and doesn’t mind “working” the staff and volunteers for treats to take back for Zach, who prefers to stay on the comfy couch with the remote. Both are enthusiastic, however, when it comes to being your loyal companions and confidants. If these two best friends sound like they could be your best friends, stop by Little Shelter to meet them today! 631-368-8770, Ext. 21

Meet Bruce

Bruce is a gentle giant seeking a loving forever home! Currentlly at Brookhaven Animal Shelter, this 5 to 6-year-old Cane Corso is already well-versed in commands like sit, down, and come. He’s housebroken and crate trained, making him an easy addition to your household.

If you have experience with guardian breeds and are searching for an amazing dog to bring into your life, Bruce might be the perfect match. His easygoing nature extends to his walks, and he absolutely loves giving you his paw and enjoying cuddle sessions.

Bruce values human connection over toys and is ready to bring his unique blend of sweetness and loyalty to your home. If you’re ready to welcome Bruce into your life, please visit www.brookhavenny.gov/152/Animal-Shelter and fill out a Matchmaker Application. Your new furry friend awaits! 631-451-6950

Meet Porgy

Porgy is a charming 2-year-old Retriever mix at Brookhaven Animal Shelter looking for his forever home. This sweet boy knows his basics like sit and is eager to learn more, especially when it comes to walking nicely on the leash. Porgy, unfortunately, isn’t a fan of other animals, so he’d love to be the sole focus of your affection.

Originally arriving as a stray, Porgy has a heartwarming story of resilience. Initially shy, he’s been gradually opening up, realizing that new people aren’t scary. Porgy is ready to form a strong bond with a loving family.

He thrives in environments with children aged 12 and up, making him a great companion for older kids. Porgy enjoys the outdoors, so a spacious yard where he can run around and have a blast would be ideal for him.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to this wonderful pup, Porgy is waiting to become your loyal companion. Let’s make his journey complete with a loving family and a forever home! Please fill out a Matchmaker Adoption Application at www.brookhavenny.gov/152/Animal-Shelter to arrange a meet and greet. 631-451-6950

Meet Blaze

Waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for his forever home for almost four years now, 10-year-old Blaze is a well-mannered, loving & affectionate boy. He loves pools, food, walks and his people. He hates being cold or in the rain. This sweet boy has stranger danger that must be managed and is easily overcomed (cookies are the way to his heart). He is also protective of his people. Please call 631-360-7575 to set up a meet and greet today!

