Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum unveils latest exhibit

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport recently debuted Related Searches, the first solo museum exhibition by New York artist Christopher Tennant.

Tennant’s artwork—a mix of avian and aquatic dioramas and vitrines, handmade lamps, and collected specimens—reimagines natural history as an extension of commodity culture and the decorative arts. His brilliantly illuminated cases combine antique taxidermy with discarded consumer products to provide a stark visual representation of the beauty and terror of an ecology altered by human industry and the algorithmic marketplace.

Related Searches is on view in the Lancaster Room, a newly renovated gallery space in the mansion, through June 30.

For more information, call 631-854-5579 or visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.