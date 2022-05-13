Recipe with video: Sloppy Joe mini tacos

Find Fiesta Inspiration with Mini Tacos

(Family Features) Liven up your mealtime routine with the fresh global flavors of an at-home fiesta for a memorable way to rethink your menu. With nearly countless ways to spice up the kitchen using inspiration from around the world, it’s easy to find something new and exciting.

For example, these Sloppy Joe Mini Tacos from “The New York Times” bestselling cookbook author Stephanie Banyas offer a true flavor fusion. The lively blend of ground turkey or pork chorizo, cheeses, spices and veggies pop when combined with the high-quality ingredients of Fresh Cravings Salsa.

These boldly flavored salsas are made with vine-ripened tomatoes, crisp onions, zesty peppers and spices. Plus, they’re never cooked or pasteurized, meaning you’re enjoying a vibrant dip that’s never soggy or dull. Available in a range of heat levels among restaurant style, chunky and pico de gallo, they complement any at-home fiesta.

“This is the ultimate mashup of two school lunch favorites: Sloppy Joes and Tacos,” Banyas said. “It includes some serious attitude thanks to Fresh Cravings Salsa’s hearty blend of diced tomatoes, onions, fragrant cilantro and Anaheim and Serrano chili peppers.”

Sloppy Joe Mini Tacos

Recipe courtesy of Stephanie Banyas

Yield: 12-15 tacos

Ingredients:

1 container (16 ounces) Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style Salsa (mild or medium)

3 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons yellow, brown or Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 heaping tablespoons light brown sugar

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

8 ounces ground turkey or pork chorizo

8 ounces 90% lean ground chuck or turkey

salt, to taste

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup water

15 tortillas

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1 cup crumbled cotija cheese

1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese (optional)

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced, soaked in ice water 30 minutes and drained

Avocado Mash:

1 ripe Haas avocado, halved, pitted and removed from skin

2 tablespoons finely diced red onion

1/2 lime, juice only

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 300 F.

In blender or food processor, process salsa until smooth. Remove 1/2 cup processed salsa and set aside for garnish. In medium bowl, mix remaining salsa, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar until combined. In large saute pan over high heat, heat oil until it begins to shimmer. Add chorizo and ground meat; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Cook, breaking up meat with wooden spoon, until golden brown and just cooked through, about 8 minutes. Add salsa mixture and water; bring to boil, reduce heat to medium and cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture thickens, about 10 minutes. Taste for seasoning. Wrap tortillas tightly in foil and heat in oven 10 minutes. Remove and keep wrapped tightly until ready to serve.

To make avocado mash: In medium bowl, coarsely smash avocado halves with fork. Add onion and lime juice then season with salt and pepper, to taste, and gently mix to combine.

Place tortillas on flat surface, top each with meat mixture and garnish as desired with reserved salsa, avocado mash, cotija, Mexican cheese and sliced red onion.