Suffolk County offices to hold blood drive in honor of Scott Martella Aug. 3

Join Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone for a blood drive in honor of Scott Martella on Thursday, Aug. 3 at both the H. Lee Dennison Building, 100 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge, and the Suffolk County Fire Academy, 103 East Ave. in Yaphank from 9:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

Martella, who was the Communications Director for Suffolk County, was killed in a three-car crash on the Long Island Expressway in Manorville in 2016 at the age of 29.

“Scott Martella was one of the most dedicated public servants that I have had the pleasure to work with. He touched the lives of countless individuals and this year’s blood drive will help honor his passion for giving back and his commitment to serving others,” said Suffolk County Executive Bellone.

To schedule an appointment, call 888-933-2566.