Suffolk county executive tests positive for COVID

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) announced on Oct. 20 that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Today I tested positive for COVID-19 and will be following the recommended CDC protocols for fully vaccinated individuals,” he said. “I am experiencing mild symptoms at this point but otherwise feel in good health and spirits.”

The county executive had a reminder for residents.

“I hope this serves as a reminder to all residents that while we are making incredible progress in the war against COVID-19, we are not done just yet,” he said. “To that end, I encourage anyone who is eligible to receive their booster shot to do so.”

For more information on vaccination, you can go to suffolkcountyny.gov/vaccine.