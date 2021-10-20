Halloween festival returns to Hoyt Farm

1 of 5

Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve hosted its 16th annual Halloweekend on Saturday, Oct. 16, and Sunday, Oct. 17. The sold out event attracted roughly 1200 residents, between both days.

Families enjoyed touring the preserve and playing games, going on hay rides, picking pumpkin, face painting, drinking hot apple cider and piping hot chocolate and more.

“I am so grateful for the team at Hoyt Farm and our Parks Department,” Town of Smithtown Superintendent Ed Wehrheim (R) said. “This is one of those events I refuse to miss every year. My grandkids have the time of their lives … and honestly so do I. Jeff, Sheryl, Kate, Dominick and the team at Hoyt Farm put so much passion and thoughtfulness into planning and orchestrating this event. It is truly indicative of how much they all love what they do and the community they do it for.”

The staff enjoyed preparing for the annual festival, according to Jeff Gurmin, director of Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve.

“We love to be able to transform Hoyt Farm from one of Smithtown’s hidden gems into a timeless world of dreams and fantasies,” Gurmin said.