Smithtown West (5-7) had their hands full when Sachem East (11-1) came to visit in a Division I matchup where the Bulls struggled to find traction falling to the Flaming Arrows, 5-0, Oct 19. Smithtown West goalie made 10 saves on the day.

The loss all but extinguishes the Bulls from a post-season appearance with one game remaining. Smithtown West will host Pat-Med (7-5) Oct. 21 with a 4:30 start.