Students from Kings Park School District visit Smithtown Town Hall to learn more about local government

The Superintendent’s Council is composed of student leaders in grades 4 through 12 from R.J.O. Intermediate School, William T. Rogers Middle School, and Kings Park High School. Throughout the school year, the council meets monthly to explore leadership, service, and civic engagement. This year, the students focused on gaining a deeper understanding of local government functions and community service.

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome such a fantastic group of students from Kings Park to Town Hall. Their enthusiasm, curiosity, and thoughtful questions truly impressed all of us. This is a remarkable group of young leaders, and it was inspiring to see their genuine interest in how local government works and serves the community. I want to sincerely thank Superintendent Dr. Timothy Eagan and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Ralph Cartisano for encouraging these future leaders to engage in public service and civic education. We’re proud to support programs like this that help shape tomorrow’s community leaders,” said Supervisor Wehrheim.

The students participated in presentations from five Town of Smithtown departments, each offering a detailed look at the services they provide and their impact on the community. Presenters included: Simone Freeman, Assistant Town Attorney; David Barnes, Director, Department of Environment and Waterways (DEW); Peter Hans, Director, Planning and Engineering; Liam Trotta, Environmental Planner; Bill White, Director, Building Department; Leigh Wixson, Director, Smithtown Animal Shelter; and Denise Vibal, Animal Control Officer.

Each speaker offered valuable insight into their department’s role and responsibilities, shared advice for students interested in public service careers, and discussed academic pathways, internships, and volunteer opportunities within the Town.

“Our instructional theme this year in Kings Park is, ‘Learning and Preparing for My Future.’ I was both delighted and thankful that our student-leaders had the opportunity to learn about the functions of various town departments and future employment and/or volunteer opportunities. It is my hope that Kings Park’s best and brightest youth remain informed and committed to our town’s future. A special thank you to Supervisor Wehrheim and his staff for making this special event happen!” said Dr. Tim Eagan, Superintendent, Kings Park Central School District