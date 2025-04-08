Home Police & Fire Two Middle Island massage parlors raided
Suffolk County Police on April 8 arrested three people during a massage parlor raid in Middle Island.
In response to numerous community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector, conducted an investigation into two massage parlors in Middle Island and arrested three employees.
The following people were charged with Unauthorized Practice of a Profession:
- Li Juan Wang, 37, of Flushing, an employee of Vivio Foot Spa, located at 218 Middle Country Road, Middle Island.
- Li Chang, 56, of East Elmhurst, an employee of Vivio Foot Spa, located at 218 Middle Country Road, Middle Island.
- Hong Mei Chuan, 42, of Flushing, an employee of Maple Foot Spa, located at 514 Middle Country Road, suite 22, Middle Island.
Wang, Chang and Chuan were all issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.