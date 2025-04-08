Daniel Gale Foundation to hold Third Annual Outing June 9

The Daniel Gale Foundation, the philanthropic division of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, will be holding its Third Annual Outing on Monday, June 9 at the Huntington Country Club. The outing will offer a day of golf, tennis, and pickleball in support of the Foundation’s mission to benefit charitable causes across Brooklyn, Queens, Long Island, the North Fork and the Hamptons. Last year’s event achieved 110 percent of its goal, with more than $110,000 earmarked for multiple Long Island charitable organizations.

This year’s distinguished honoree is Julia Poli Pecora, a Huntington native and Vice President of Partnerships at UBS Arena and the New York Islanders. Now in her sixth season with the team, Julia has played a pivotal role in the franchise, leading numerous revenue generating sales efforts. Julia’s work, which was pivotal to the successful opening of UBS Arena in November of 2021, continues to greatly benefit the organization. Most notably, Julia recently secured a long-term partnership with JetBlue Airways.

A seasoned sports industry executive with 17 years of experience, Julia has held key roles as an executive with the National Football League, Under Armour, and FOX Sports prior to joining the NY Islanders.

“With heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors and attendees who made our first two events a success, we anticipate another opportunity to make a meaningful impact on our neighbors in need,” said Deirdre O’Connell, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty Chief Executive Officer and President of the Daniel Gale Foundation. “Our commitment remains steadfast – to support the communities we serve across Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island.”

Co-chairing this year’s event for the Daniel Gale Foundation are two of its board members, Melissa Stark, Sales Manager for Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty’s Cold Spring Harbor, Huntington and Northport offices and Abby Sheeline, Senior Media & Communications Strategist in the corporate office.

To register for or to sponsor the outing please visit 3rd Annual Daniel Gale Foundation Golf Outing.

About the Daniel Gale Foundation

The Daniel Gale Foundation was established in 2022 as part of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty’s celebration of its centennial year. Charitable donations and community outreach have been integral to the fabric of the Daniel Gale organization throughout its history through donations totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars and hundreds of volunteer hours.

As its sphere of influence has grown, so has the reach of its community giveback. The Foundation was formed to consolidate and organize the considerable charitable giving and outreach efforts of the organization’s management, staff and real estate advisors to make an even greater impact. In the three years since its formation, the Foundation has donated the equivalent of 150,000 meals to Island Harvest and City Harvest food banks during Hunger Action Month®, supported Pink Aid in its fight against breast cancer, and raised more than $300,000 for local charitable organizations from Brooklyn to the North Fork and the Hamptons.

To learn more about the Daniel Gale Foundation or make a donation, please visit www.danielgalefoundation.org.