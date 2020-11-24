Stop & Shop gives back for the holidays

Stop & Shop’s Turkey Express program donated 1,000 Thanksgiving Turkeys each to Island Harvest Food Bank and to Long Island Cares Inc., The Harry Chapin Food Bank, on Nov. 12, surpassing its goal of delivering more than 21,500 turkeys to hunger relief organizations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island this holiday season.

Island Harvest has seen an overall increase of 47% of food distributed throughout Long Island this year and has helped more than 300,000 families since March.

Long Island Cares Inc. has reported a 43.1% increase in food insecurity vs. pre-COVID and has assisted over 172,000 Long Islanders since March.