Shelter Pet of the Week: Suzie

MEET SUZIE!

This week’s shelter pet is Suzie, a 12-year-old Border Collie waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter to be adopted in time for the holidays. She and her two senior siblings sadly lost their dad and want to live out their golden years showered with love.

Suze does have significant arthritis and a chronic skin disease. She is available for adoption or forever foster in a home that can manager her medication. She has a young and playful spirit, even if her body isn’t always up to it. She loves to be petted, to be outside exploring and FOOD! She can live with another calm dog and children ages 12 and up. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on her vaccines.

If you are interested in meeting Suzie, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in the shelter’s Meet and Greet Room.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Operating hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekend. For more information, please call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.