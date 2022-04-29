Stop & Shop announces same-day delivery on Long Island

Committed to providing customers with convenient options to make grocery shopping easier, Stop & Shop announced April 26 that same-day delivery is now available to Long Island customers. There is no additional charge for same-day delivery; customers can simply visit StopandShop.com or download the Stop & Shop mobile app to do their shopping, then select ‘same day’ from the time slot selector to see what delivery times are available. Online and mobile app customers also enjoy the same pricing as in-store.

Shoppers who opt for same-day delivery will be serviced via Stop & Shop’s five Long Island warerooms, which are fulfillment centers affixed to its East Northport, Hempstead, Medford, Riverhead and Farmingdale stores. A service fee of $6.95 will be applied at checkout for all delivery orders over $100 and $9.95 for orders between $60 and $100; there is no additional charge for same-day. For residential customers looking to save on service fees, Stop & Shop offers GO Pass subscriptions: stopandshop.com/pages/subscriptions.

“As the market leader on Long Island, we’re proud to be one of the first supermarkets here to offer same-day home delivery to our customers,” said Mike Vittorio, District Director of e-Commerce Operations on Long Island. “This service redefines how we show up for our customers.”

New customers can receive $30 off their first purchase of $100 or more (before taxes and after all other coupons and savings are applied), and free same-day delivery for 60 days by entering SSSAMEDAY22 at checkout. Valid for first-time residential customers on Long Island. Offer excludes alcoholic beverages, gift cards, postage stamps and any other purchases prohibited by law. Offer not transferable. Limit 1 per household. Enter code at first order checkout. Not valid with any other offer. Expires 12/31/2022.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop’s GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shopcustomers can choose how and where they want to shop – whether it’s in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com.