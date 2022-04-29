The Jazz Loft announces May schedule of events

The following events are scheduled at the Jazz Loft for May 2022 :

Wed. 5/4 Young at Heart: Strictly Sinatra 1:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio will perform songs made famous by Frank Sinatra . The Young at Heart series is a monthly afternoon themed jazz concert series. Tickets:$10

Wed. 5/4 Jazz Loft Trio & Jam 7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at performs 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM. Tickets:$10 at &PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thu. 5/5 Strictly Sinatra 7:00 PM

Fri. 5/6

Sat. 5/7 The 17 member Jazz Loft Orchestra and vocalist Pete Caldera will perform 3 evenings of all Sinatra music. Pete Caldera is a sportswriter covering the Yankees and well known Sinatra crooner.

Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children under 5 free

Mon. 5/9 SBU Blowage Big Band 7:00 PM

The Stony Brook University Blowage Big Band is a 17 member big band led by trombonist Ray Anderson and trumpeter Tom Manuel.

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 seniors and students, SBU faculty and staff free

Tues. 5/10 Vince Guara DMA Recital 7:00 PM

Bassist Vince Guara performs his DMA recital for his graduate degree from the music department of Stony Brook University.

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 seniors and students, SBU faculty and staff free

Wed. 5/11 Jazz Loft Trio & Jam 7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Mon. 5/16 SBU Grad Combos Concert 7:00 PM

Jazz combos of graduate students at Stony Brook University will perform.

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 seniors and students, SBU faculty and staff free

Tues. 5/17 SBU Graduate Recitals 7:00 PM

Jeremy Carlstedt, drummer and Martin Isenberg, bassist, perform recitals. They are students in the music department of Stony Brook University.

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 seniors and students, SBU faculty and staff free

Wed. 5/18 Jazz Loft Trio & Jam 7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thur. 5/19 The Bad Little Big Band 7:00 PM

Pianist Rich Iacona leads his 12 member big band in performing music of The Great American Song Book. Vocalist Madeline Kole accompanies the band.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Fri. 5/20 The Jon Irabagon Group 7:00 PMJon Irabagon is a tenor saxophonist, composer and record label founder. He is the winner of the 2008 Thelonius Monk competition and has performed and recorded with many music luminaries.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Sat. 5/21 The Bill Mays Trio 7:00 PM

Bill Mays is a jazz pianist, composer, and recording artist.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Wed. 5/25 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam 7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thurs. 5/26 Interplay Jazz Orchestra 7:00 PM

The 17-member big band co directed by Joe Devassy trombone and Gary Henderson trumpet performs original compositions and arrangements written by band members.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Ave in Stony Brook Village phone 631 751-1895. Tickets are available at www.thejazzloft.org and if available, before events.