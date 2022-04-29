The Jazz Loft announces May schedule of events

The following events are scheduled at the Jazz Loft for May 2022 :

 

Wed. 5/4         Young at Heart: Strictly Sinatra                                         1:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio will perform songs made famous by Frank Sinatra .  The Young at Heart series is a monthly afternoon themed jazz concert series. Tickets:$10

 

Wed. 5/4           Jazz Loft Trio & Jam                                                          7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at  performs 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM. Tickets:$10 at &PM, $5 at 8 PM

 

Thu. 5/5              Strictly Sinatra                                                                    7:00 PM

Fri. 5/6

Sat. 5/7     The 17 member Jazz Loft Orchestra and vocalist Pete Caldera will perform 3 evenings of all Sinatra music. Pete Caldera is a sportswriter covering the Yankees and well known Sinatra crooner.

Tickets: $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children under 5 free

 

Mon. 5/9             SBU Blowage Big Band                                                      7:00 PM

The Stony Brook University Blowage Big Band is a 17 member big band led by trombonist  Ray Anderson and trumpeter Tom Manuel.

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 seniors and students, SBU faculty and staff free

 

Tues. 5/10           Vince Guara  DMA Recital                                                  7:00 PM

Bassist Vince Guara performs his DMA recital for his graduate degree from the music department of Stony Brook University.

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 seniors and students, SBU faculty and staff free

 

Wed. 5/11          Jazz Loft Trio & Jam                                                             7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

 

Mon. 5/16          SBU Grad Combos Concert                                               7:00 PM

Jazz combos of graduate students at Stony Brook University will perform.

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 seniors and students, SBU faculty and staff free

 

Tues. 5/17         SBU Graduate Recitals                                                       7:00 PM

Jeremy Carlstedt, drummer and Martin Isenberg, bassist, perform recitals. They are students in the music department of Stony Brook University.

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 seniors and students, SBU faculty and staff free

 

Wed. 5/18         Jazz Loft Trio & Jam                                                           7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

 

Thur. 5/19           The Bad Little Big Band                                                     7:00 PM

Pianist Rich Iacona leads his 12 member big band in performing music of The Great American Song Book. Vocalist Madeline Kole accompanies the band.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

 

Fri. 5/20              The Jon Irabagon Group                                                    7:00 PMJon Irabagon is a tenor saxophonist, composer and record label founder. He is the winner of the 2008 Thelonius Monk competition and has performed and recorded with many music luminaries.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

 

Sat. 5/21             The Bill Mays Trio                                                                7:00 PM

Bill Mays is a jazz pianist, composer, and recording artist.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

 

Wed. 5/25             Jazz Loft Trio and Jam                                                       7:00 PM

The Jazz Loft Trio performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

 

Thurs. 5/26            Interplay Jazz Orchestra                                                    7:00 PM

The 17-member big band co directed by Joe Devassy trombone and Gary Henderson trumpet performs original compositions and arrangements written by band members.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

 

The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Ave in Stony Brook Village phone 631 751-1895. Tickets are available at www.thejazzloft.org and if available, before events.

