Stony Brook Village’s Spring Appreciation Day on April 23 was a huge success, drawing thousands to the Stony Brook Village Center for live music by Burke and Brent, a car show, vintage vehicles by the Antique Automobile Club of America, a petting zoo courtesy of Racing Horse Farms, and scavenger hunt by the Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO)’s Youth Corps and tours of the Stony Brook Grist Mill.