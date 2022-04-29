‘Stuff-A-Truck’ Food Drive heads to Smithtown Town Hall May 1

The Town of Smithtown Youth Bureau, in partnership with the Town of Smithtown Parks Department and Public Safety Department, is hosting a Long Island Cares Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank Stuff-A-Truck event to make a difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate. The event will be held on Sunday, May 1st, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smithtown Town Hall, located at 99 W Main Street in Smithtown.

“Our Town Youth Bureau, along with a great group of community-minded young people, is inviting local participants to ‘Celebrate the Joy of Giving” with them. Time after time, our young people show us all how much can be accomplished with just a little compassion and thoughtfulness,” said Supervisor Ed Wehrheim.

All residents are invited to ‘Shop & Drop’ individually, as a family, or with their group. Students have the opportunity to earn community service credit for participating. To earn two hours of community service credit, students should gather and donate at least ten different items from the suggested items list. To earn three hours of community service, students should gather and donate at least thirteen different items from the most needed items list and submit an 8 ½” x 11” card or poster which expresses the theme of “The Joy of Giving,” along with their donation. Students can choose either of these options to earn a Town Certificate of Community Service. A maximum of three hours can be earned.

It is requested that you donate products that are in boxes, cans, or plastic bottles, and do not require refrigeration. To promote healthy eating, we ask for items that are low in sugar/sodium and free of high fructose corn syrup. No glass jars will be accepted. The most needed items right now include: low-fat & non-refrigerated milk; rice; canned vegetables (low or no salt); olive oil (no glass jar); cereal/oatmeal; canned fruits (low or no sugar); tomato sauce (no glass jar); canned meat/poultry/ham/fish; peanut butter; jelly/jam/spreadable fruit; tissues; toilet paper; and canned meals (ravioli, etc.).

Town of Smithtown Youth Bureau staff, as well as Town Youth Advisory Board and student Volunteer Corps members, will be on hand to run this drive-through food donation event and make this an effortless and fun experience for participants.

For further information, contact the Town of Smithtown Youth Bureau at [email protected]wnny.gov. Visit the Youth Bureau website for more information about their other supportive programs and services for students and families at www.smithtownny.gov/ youthbureau.