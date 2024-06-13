Stony Brook University Hospital ranked #2 for Pediatric Care in the U.S. by Money Magazine

Money magazine has ranked Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) as the #2 Best Hospital for Pediatric Care in the country. These services are provided by Stony Brook Children’s Hospital, the leading children’s hospital on Long Island, with more than 180 pediatric specialists in 30 specialties delivering cutting-edge research, technological innovations, clinical trials and breakthrough techniques.

Money evaluated over 6,000 hospitals and narrowed it down to just 74 based on a rigorous analysis of 13,500 data points. The rating is based on five key factors; mortality, safety, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. Ranking scores are then translated into a letter grade. SBUH received an overall grade of an “A,” the highest of any New York and Long Island hospital.

“I’m delighted that Stony Brook University Hospital has been recognized by Money magazine for providing world-class pediatric care,” said William A. Wertheim, MD, MBA, Interim Executive Vice President for Stony Brook Medicine. “This ranking is a testament to the exceptional care and dedication of our pediatric team, who work tirelessly to ensure the health and well-being of our youngest patients, who understand that children are not simply small adults but have unique health and social needs, and remain committed to ensuring our community receives the highest quality healthcare services.”

“As Suffolk County’s first and only children’s hospital, we understand the needs of caring for a child affect the entire family,” says Carol Gomes, MS, FACHE, CPHQ, Chief Executive Officer of Stony Brook University Hospital. “I am extremely proud of our team of compassionate and experienced pediatricians, pediatric surgeons and specialists who devote themselves to delivering the best possible outcomes for children on Long Island.”

This past April, Stony Brook University Hospital also received an “A” ranking for General Practice and was ranked number 19 on Money magazine’s prestigious “Best Hospitals of 2024” list.