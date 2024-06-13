Summer SWAP series returns to The Jazz Loft

Offering four Tuesday evenings of music on the lawn

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook, in partnership with Stony Brook University, Stony Brook Medicine and community businesses will present the 2024 Summer Stage With A Purpose (Summer SWAP), on a series of Tuesday evenings throughout the summer. The events are FREE to the community.

Summer SWAP will offer visitors a relaxing and scenic outdoor venue on the front lawn of the Jazz Loft to listen to an impressive lineup of performers.

“This summer concert series was born from the desire to give back to our community, to offer high quality performances to everyone without charge, and also to expand our collaborative projects with Stony Brook University, and Stony Book Medicine,” said Tom Manuel, founder of The Jazz Loft. “Summer SWAP is the perfect way to invest in our community and an especially real and genuine way to nurture cultural development.”

The Jazz Loft will be offering a variety of refreshments for sale in the Basie Garden which is adjacent to the Jazz Loft. Attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs and blankets to set up on the lawn.

The series performers will include:

Tuesday, June 18:

Skye Hamilton-Carranza Septet:

Skye Hamilton-Carranza, bandleader/saxophone; Isaac “ALGONZO” Ketter, saxophone; Dekko Mills, Piano; Andrew Brett, bass; Ian Dennis, drums; Lo Wood, Bari sax; SPECIAL GUEST: Kristina Well, vocals

Tuesday, July 9:

Arta Jekabsone Quartet

Arta Jēkabsone will share her original music, some Latvian Folk music, and an arrangement of one or two, well-known songs. The evening will be filled with positivity, smiles and laughter. Arta Jēkabsone – voice; Kengchakaj – piano; Hannah Marks – TBD; and Connor Parks – drums

Tuesday, July 23:

Aubrey Johnson (vox) Quartet:

Aubrey Johnson, voice; Randy Ingram, piano; Sam Weber, bass; Jay Sawyer, drums

All performances are from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information contact the Jazz Loft at: 631-751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.