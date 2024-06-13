The Jazz Loft awarded $100K by the NYS Council on the Arts for upgraded recording equipment

The Jazz Loft recently announced a grant award from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the organization’s upgrades in equipment. This grant is part of a capital project funding announcement by NYSCA, which totals over $32 million to 102 capital projects across New York State. The grant is a matching grant, with $50K coming from the state and $50K from The Jazz Loft donors.

According to The Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel, the grant funds will go towards installing high-end audio and video equipment so that the Loft can livestream, and record performances and the space can also act as a recording studio.

“The over 100 projects we’re supporting through this funding will showcase arts and cultural organizations across the state and spur economic development for decades to come,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “From historic sites to new multi-use arts centers, these diverse projects will expand accessibility and the sustainability of arts and culture organizations while growing local economies, driving tourism and creating jobs across New York State.”

“We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the legislature for their support. These projects are essential to the prosperity and well-being of our creative industry and our communities, especially as we continue to navigate the recovery of our creative sector. This support will help stimulate local economies, catalyze investment in our communities and help to ensure the vibrancy of our cultural organizations for now and the future. Congratulations to The Jazz Loft, NYSCA is a proud supporter of your contributions to New York’s arts and culture,” said New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallon.

The Jazz Loft is located at 275 Christian Avenue i9n Stony Brook. For more information visit thejazzloft.org