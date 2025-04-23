Motorcyclist critically injured in Miller Place crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Miller Place on April 22.

Christopher Celli was operating a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Route 25A, when two vehicles ahead of him slowed for a traffic light that turned yellow at Harrison Avenue. Celli passed between the two vehicles and continued through the intersection, where he crashed the motorcycle into the passenger side of an eastbound 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was turning left onto Harrison Avenue at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Celli, 24, of Coram, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the Jeep, Frederick Winter, 78, of Sound Beach, was not injured. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.