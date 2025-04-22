Miller Place High School shot and discus thrower Scully looks to finish strong before heading south

By Daniel Dunaief

Fresh off setting a county record in the shot put in the winter, Miller Place High School track star Jillian Scully has her sights set on setting a new state record in shot put and another track and field event this spring.

A high school senior, Scully is determined to etch her name into the record books in the discus as well.

“I’m 100 percent confident I’m going to crush” the record in the discus, said Scully, who has suggested that the 2.2 pound discus has been flying out of her hand.

The current state record is 172 feet, while her personal best, which she threw last year, is 159 feet 8 inches.

“She has got enormous potential, which is why so many world class athletes are chasing her,” said Bill Hiney, the Assistant Track and Field Coach during the winter and spring seasons for Southold High School and Scully’s personal coach. Scully took a standing throw that traveled over 120 feet. Scully has also thrown the discus 150 feet against the wind and without warming up properly, Hiney said.

College coaches at several programs reached out to Scully to recruit her to their schools, hoping she could bring her athletic talents to their programs.

“We told her it was her decision” about which college to attend, said Jillian’s father James Scully, who owns and runs the construction company JFS Contracting. His daughter responded that she’d ask them if she needed their help.

As it turned out, she made the decision on her own, selecting Louisiana State University.

“I walked on campus and I said, ‘This is for me,’” said the six-foot, one-inch athlete. She should be able to throw discus and shot put outside year round. Scully would also like to explore competing in the weight throw and the javelin.

“When I go to LSU, I want to try it all,” said Scully.

Scully’s father believes the weather will work to her advantage in Louisiana.

“She practices in the rain and will be out throwing when it’s windy and cold,” he said.

Scully is intrigued by the range of foods available in the Pelican state.

During one of her visits, she enjoyed fried alligator with rices.

“It tastes like chicken,” she laughed.

Academic interests

Scully doesn’t just want to finish strong athletically: she also would like to have a successful final showing academically.

“I want to make sure I hit honor role for the third and fourth quarter,” she said.

As for her academic interests in college, she plans to study engineering and, in particular, is interested in biomedical engineering.

Scully could see herself as a Paralympic track coach one day.

She recalled watching a video of a world championship event in which a Paralympic athlete was preparing to compete. The athlete struggled with a prosthesis that was causing a problem.

“Not a single person there could help him,” Scully said. “He missed out on competing.”

She recalled telling herself that she’d like to be there to help, particularly after knowing how hard every athlete trains.

“I couldn’t imagine how that felt for him,” Scully said.

California dreaming

As for her own athletic performance, Scully would like to compete in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in the discus.

Hiney recognizes that athletes with Scully’s build and determination don’t come along too often.

“You don’t regularly get to train” athletes who have Scully’s strength and frame, he said.

“Ambition is not in short supply,” Scully’s father James added. “She’s motivated and she loves setting goals for herself.”

Scully believes his daughter can accomplish anything she decides to try.

He and his wife Despina “Debbie” Scully have gone to their daughter’s competitions during her high school years and are looking forward to traveling to some of the competitions in Louisiana as well.

As for their expectations, Scully believes they align with their daughter’s.

When she reaches her goals, he said, “Is it surprising? Yes. Is it exciting? Yes. Are we shocked by the fact that she broke a record? No.”