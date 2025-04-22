Smithtown resident to receive industry recognition

The Amusement & Music Owners Association of New York, Inc. has chosen Scott Avery to be the “Guest of Honor/Man of the Year” at its Annual Gala on Monday, April 28 at 101 Park Avenue. Avery, 45, is the president and chief operating officer of Apple Industries, Inc of Greenvale, New York. He began with Apple Industries in 2011 as a director of operations. He was promoted to president in 2021.

Prior to joining Apple, Avery held key operational management roles at the United States Central Intelligence Agency and Raytheon. He holds an MBA from Northeastern University and a BS from the University of Maryland where he majored in supply chain management and marketing.

According to Apple Industries Chairman/CEO Allen Weisberg: “Scott’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding Apple to unprecedented heights. Under his stewardship, the company has continued to innovate and expand its product line which features FacePlace Photo Booths and related products. He has helped to solidify Apple Industries’ position as a global leader in the amusement industry. His strategic vision, coupled with a focus on culture and sustainable growth, has positioned Apple as a company that not only delivers cutting-edge, profitable products to operators but also delivers memorable experiences to millions of consumers each year.”

AMOA-NY President Ken Goldberg describes how recognizing Scott Avery at the 2025 Gala occasion will translate into making this event the most successful one so far. “Throughout his tenure, Scott has cultivated enduring relationships with the most influential brands in entertainment, retail and technology industries including Disney, Major League Baseball, Regal Cinemas and, most recently, Hasbro. He consistently provides inventive business solutions and enhances business capabilities by expanding Apple’s reach into new markets.”

Scott Avery resides in Smithtown, New York, with his wife, Vanessa and their two children. He is a past board member of American Amusement Machine Charitable Foundation and a past member of the fundraising committee for Sunrise Day Camps. Walt Disney Parks & Resorts presented him with a Merit Award for 2022.