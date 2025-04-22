Arrow Security promotes Kristen Hildebrant to Chief Human Resources Officer

Arrow Security in Smithtown has announced the promotion of Kristen Hildebrant as the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer, where she will oversee all aspects of Arrow’s Human Resources strategy.

According to a press release, Hildebrant has more than 20 years of extensive experience with implementing strategic human capital solutions aimed at meeting and achieving organizational business objectives. She joined Arrow Security in September 2023 and supports an employee population of more than 6,000 by leading efforts to design the formal infrastructure for all core human capital functions, including talent acquisition and development, compensation design, compliance, culture enhancement, employee engagement, organizational growth and organizational transformation.

Prior to joining Arrow, Hildebrant worked for Cisive, formerly CARCO Group, Inc., for more than ten years, beginning as a Senior Director of People & Culture for seven years before being promoted to Vice President of Global People & Culture. Kristen created and managed a structured Human Resources department of 16 team members to support 1,100 employees located in the U.S. and APAC and led all areas of HR. Kristen has also served as an Independent Consultant and recruiter for Arrow Electronics through Adecco General Staffing and Director of Human Resources for AutoOne Insurance.