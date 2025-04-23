Huntington Station man arrested for driving with 74 license suspensions

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on April 22 for driving in Huntington Station with 74 license

suspensions on 12 dates.

A Second Precinct officer initiated a traffic stop on Maplewood Road, near White Pine Court, after Walter Castillo Ochoa was observed operating a 2010 Toyota without a valid inspection sticker at 5:13 p.m. Upon further investigation, it was determined Castillo Ochoa had 74 suspensions on 12 dates.

Castillo Ochoa, 45, of Huntington Station, was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle 1st Degree, a felony. He was released on a Desk Appearance Ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date. The Toyota was impounded.