Stony Brook Medicine spreads awareness through 'National Wear Red Day'
Stony Brook Medicine spreads awareness through ‘National Wear Red Day’
Today is Wear Red Day, supporting the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” movement, which raises awareness about cardiovascular disease in women. And in honor of the nationwide movement, Stony Brook Medicine rocked their red gear to make a heart of their own during American Heart Month. Each year millions of people unite for a common goal: the eradication of heart disease and stroke.