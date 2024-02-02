Queens man arrested for stealing money from Suffolk County residents

Suffolk County Police arrested a Queens man on Feb. 1 for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from two elderly people during a computer scam.

A 77-year-old Amityville man received an email, purportedly from the Geek Squad, reporting a charge

of $399. The victim called the phone number provided in the email to dispute the charge. The person

who answered the call directed the victim to log into his bank account from his computer so the funds

could be returned. Once the man logged on, the suspect gained access to the man’s bank accounts and

transferred $40,000 from one of the man’s accounts to the other, without the victim realizing what had

been done.

The representative on the phone convinced the man that the additional funds were transferred

in error and the victim was to provide him with the cash. The suspect picked up $20,000 in cash at the

victim’s home on January 29. The following day, the victim provided $5,000 in gift cards by phone. On

January 31, an additional $20,000 was withdrawn from the victim’s account.

A 74-year-old Bay Shore woman was a victim of the same scam on January 31. She met the suspect in a

parking lot and she gave $13,000. The following day, she was contacted again and told to withdraw an

additional $20,000. Bank officials became concerned during the second withdrawal and contacted

police.

Financial Crimes detectives, Third Precinct officers and Canine Section officers responded to the pickup

location, a parking lot on East Main Street in East Islip, and Jarnail Singh was arrested. The $20,000 was

intercepted by police.

Singh, 21, of South Ozone Park, was charged with Grand Larceny 3rd Degree and Attempted Grand Larceny 3rd Degree. He will be arraigned today at First District Court in Central Islip.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who believes they are a victim of this scam should contact Financial Crimes at 631-852-6821 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-220-TIPS.