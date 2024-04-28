Update: Police issue Silver Alert for missing Sound Beach man

Update: Matthew Zoll has been located unharmed.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sound Beach man who suffers from schizophrenia and is in need of medication.

Matthew Zoll, 22, was last seen at his home, located at 30 Richmond Hill Road, at approximately 2 a.m. on April 27. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue and white flannel pants.

Zoll is white, 6 feet 1 inch tall, and 150 pounds. He has shoulder-length dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Zoll’s location to call 911 or Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752.

Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.