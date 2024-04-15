St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center’s annual Health Fair a success

Suffolk County Legislators Rob Trotta and Leslie Kennedy joined hospital officials at the return of its community health fair on the grounds of St. Catherine’s Medical Center in Smithtown on April 13. The event provided access to more than 50 specialties and programs offered at the hospital. Medical staff conducted free glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings. Community organizations were also present to share their resources and answer questions.

“St. Catherine is our community hospital and I proud to have it located in my 13th Legislative District. I am a supporter of the hospital and its events,” said Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta.

Pictured at the health fair from left to right are Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta; Mary Ellen McCrossen, the hospital’s Community Relations and EMS Managers; Declan Doyle, President of St. Catherine; Suffolk County Legislator Leslie Kennedy; NYS Senator Mario Mattera; Randy Howard, COO of St. Catherine; and Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy.