Harborfields music education shines

For the fifth consecutive year, the NAMM Foundation has honored the Harborfields Central School District with a Best Communities for Music Education designation.

This recognition is awarded to districts throughout the country that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music education and access to their students.

“We pride ourselves on the quality and accessibility of our programs,” K-12 Music Department coordinator Dan Bilawsky said. “Harborfields is fortunate to have a very supportive community that stands behind the arts and shows a steadfast commitment to music education in particular. The board of education, administration, staff, parents and students all contribute to the success of our programs, and this award speaks clearly to music’s importance in Harborfields.”

“Congratulations to the entire music department,” Superintendent Rory Manning said. “This is a well-deserved recognition for an amazing community of music educators.”