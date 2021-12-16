Smithtown quilting club delivers blankets to seniors Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysSeniorsTimes of SmithtownTown of Smithtown by Press Release - December 16, 2021 0 3 Members of the Smithtown Senior Center's Thursday Quilters club. Photo from Town of Smithtown Smithtown residents belonging to the Senior Center’s Thursday Quilters club embraced the giving season with a heart-warming plan to spread tidings of joy to the Town’s wisest of residents. The group of talented quilters handmade lap blankets, which were then delivered by the Smithtown Senior Citizens Department to eight center members who turned 100 or older this year. The quilts were stitched with love, and packaged with a holiday greeting card, wishing each recipient a happy birthday and holiday season. Smithtown Senior Citizens Department employee Mae Inzone came up with the idea to present to the Thursday Quilters Club, which they happily embraced. The eight community members were deeply honored by the special delivery. “The Senior Center is a very special place, where we all care for one another like family… which means celebrating all of life’s victories, big and small. I’d like to commend Mae Inzone for this very thoughtful idea as well as our talented members in the quilting group who devoted countless hours to making these timeless gifts, which will be treasured and enjoyed for years to come,” said Doreen Perrino, Smithtown Senior Citizens Department Program Director. Members of the Senior Center celebrating 100 years or more in 2021 include Mattie DiSpaltro (102), Fran Miller (101), Rita Maffe (100), Orlando Marotta (100), Janet DeVries (100), Lillian Guerriero (100), Mae Letsch (100) and Theresa Sanders (100). “I’m deeply moved by this gesture given by the talented quilters and an incredible team at the Senior Center. I would like to formally wish our wisest and longest living residents a very happy birthday & hope for a memorable, healthy holiday season with good friends and family,” said Supervisor Ed Wehrheim.