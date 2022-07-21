Shelter Pets of the Week: Rosie and Tabitha

This week’s featured shelter pets are Rosie (tortoise shell) and Tabitha (calico), who ended up at the Smithtown Animal Shelter after their mom passed away.

These beauties are 12-13 years young sisters. While they enjoy each other, they are not bonded. The shelter would love to see them go together but won’t require it.

Rosie is outgoing and affectionate with absolutely anyone she meets. Tabitha is still a bit shell shocked at the transition from her quiet home to the shelter and has been a bit withdrawn. They have never lived with dogs, but have lived with three other cats. Rosie would do well in any home while Tabitha would do best in a quieter home.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.