Woman arrested in Ronkonkoma massage parlor raid

Suffolk County Police today arrested a woman for alleged unlicensed massage and sex abuse during a raid at a massage parlor in Ronkonkoma.

In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Community Support Unit, Fourth Squad detectives, Property Section officers, and Brookhaven Fire Marshals conducted an investigation at Loving Care Foot Spa, located at 152 Ronkonkoma Avenue at 3:55 p.m.

Chunjuan Zhang, 52, of Flushing, was charged with two counts of Unauthorized Practice of a Profession and two counts of Sex Abuse 3rd Degree.

Zhang was given an appearance ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The Brookhaven Fire Marshal issued six violations for fire code and building offenses.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.