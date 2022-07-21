Theater Review: SPAC’s ‘Elephant & Piggie’s We Are In a Play!’ is too adorable to miss

By Heidi Sutton

While my daughter and I enjoyed reading Mo Willem’s Pigeon and Knuffle Bunny series, she was already seven years old when his Elephant and Piggie series came out in 2007. What a shame. Geared for younger audiences, the award-winning and best- selling children’s books are filled with the many fun adventures of Gerald the Elephant and his ‘bestus’ friend Piggie.

Now several of those stories make their way to the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society for an outdoor musical titled Elephant and Piggie’s We Are in a Play! Presented by the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts (SPAC), the adorable show runs through July 29.

With script and lyrics by Willems and music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, the show centers mostly around Elephant and Piggie’s We are in a Book! but draws from other stories including I Am Invited to a Party!, Elephants Cannot Dance!, Should I Share My Ice Cream?, Listen to My Trumpet! and I Love My New Toy!

Featuring six extremely talented young adults, the production is performed in vignettes as Gerald and Piggie solve problems throughout the day and learn friendship etiquette with the help of The Squirrelles, Ice Cream Penguin and Delivery Dog.

They go to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, wear silly hats, learn a new dance, and share ice cream. Their perfect day turns sour when Gerald accidentally breaks Piggie’s new toy and her feelings get hurt. Will their friendship end? Will The Squirelles come to the rescue?

The whole experience is very relaxed and informal and you can bring your own lawn chairs or sit on folding chairs under tents. For many of the children it is their first experience at live theater and they have the option of sitting on a blanket in front of the stage or sitting with their family. Many at last Sunday’s performance danced along to the music and giggled at all the jokes. Snacks and drinks are also permitted.

Towards the end of the show the cast suddenly realizes they are in a play with a captive audience. In a grand finale, they invite the crowd to join in the fun by clapping, shouting out “banana” and doing the “Flippy Floppy Floory” dance, a perfect ending to a wonderful afternoon.

Don’t forget your camera! – Stay after the show for a keepsake photo with the cast.

Cast:

Gerald: Ryan Van Nostrand

Piggie: Aubrey Gulle

Squirelles: Kat Conway, Gabriella Fugon & Lorelai Mucciolo

Delivery Doggie/Ice Cream Penguin: Victoria Acquavita

Elephant & Piggie’s ‘We’re In a Play’! will be held on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown through July 29. Running time is one hour with no intermission. Tickets are $18 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.