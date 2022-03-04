Shelter Pets of the Week: Ranger and Lily

This week’s shelter pets are 18-year-old Ranger (tuxedo) and 12-year-old Lily (tabby), currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. These sweet seniors lost their home due to a house fire. They are bonded and would prefer to go to a home together.

Ranger and Lily love other cats and lived with a small child. They deserve a warm lap and lots of love to enjoy their golden years. They are very healthy for their ages and just had their teeth all polished up!

If you would like to meet Ranger and Lily, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with them in a domestic setting.

The Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are currently Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only).

For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.smithtownanimalshelter.com.