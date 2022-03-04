Winners Showcase exhibit opens at Mills Pond Gallery

1 of 5

It’s time to honor the best of the best. The Smithtown Township Arts Council’s Winners Showcase Fine Art Exhibition kicks off Saturday, March 5 at the Mills Pond Gallery in St. James. The exhibit features winning artists from the 2021 Members Showcase (Kyle Blumenthal, Donna Corvi, Margaret Minardi), A Sense of Place (Gia Horton Schifano) and Visualizing the Past (Lily Newland).

Stony Brook artist Kyle Blumenthal’s life is steeped in art. From a very early age, she immersed herself in art books, art prints and art works. She experiences life as an artist, always looking at color, shadow and form in order to better portray them in her art. An illustrator, a fine artist, a stage designer and display artist, Blumenthal experiments through various media and her paintings convey a message of hope and enlightenment and her subjects echo their spiritual identity through the use of forms, patterns, media, light and color.

Montauk artist Donna Corvi began her career in illustration using watercolor, airbrush and colored pencil. After a commercial art career of 20 years in NYC, a change was in order. “Now, painting in both oil and acrylic, I can focus on painting what resonates with me most…trees, branches, wind and color.” The artist takes daily walks along the water, in the woods and across fields to record her reference material for her expressionist views of tree branches, wind and the ever-changing seasons. “I love trees and I hope that I bring a new awareness about trees to people. The earth needs them–we need them to exist.”

New Hyde Park artist Gia Horton Schifano is a self-taught artist. Her love for Long Island and its beauty from coast to coast is what inspires her. Her sense of composition and realistic style bring to the viewer a sense of peace and beauty in nature. Schifano has worked in charcoal, colored pencil, and acrylic but her latest love is water-mixable oils that lend themselves beautifully to the techniques used for her landscapes and portrait work. Her art focuses on the serenity of the east end of Long Island.

Northport artist Margaret Minardi will be exhibiting work from her new White on White series, which includes high realism portraits and solar plate etchings of her students and daughter…subjects that are close to her heart. “As a 30-year high school art educator, I was privileged to work with teenagers that were magical and complex. They created images that seemed impossible for ones so young. Their art glowed with strength and agonized with fragility. It is my hope that some of their beauty is captured in this series,” she said.

Wantagh artist Lily Newland received her BFA from Binghamton University in 2019 and is currently pursuing an MAT in art education at Queens College. While Newland is well versed in multiple disciplines including painting and printmaking, her passion lies with drawing, the purest expression of the form. She enjoys the subject of the figure in its endless variations and in her desire to distill its fleeting presence. “Drawing has remained a constant for me, when life becomes fussy and my creative enthusiasm gets a bit lost, I can usually find it again by simply returning to my sketch book.”

The Mills Pond Gallery, 660 Route 25A, St. James presents the Winners Showcase Fine Art Exhibition through March 27. The public is invited to an opening reception on March 5 from noon to 4 p.m. to meet the artists and view their work. Face masks are encouraged. For more information, call 631-862-6575 or visit www.millspondgallery.org.