Shelter Pets of the Week: Hubie, Schubie and Dubie AnimalsArts & EntertainmentColumnsCommunity by Heidi Sutton - December 30, 2022 0 12 1 of 3 Hubie Schubie Dubie MEET HUBIE, SCHUBIE AND DUBIE! This week’s shelter pets are guinea pigs Hubert aka Hubie, Schubert aka Schubie and Dubois aka Dubie, currently up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter. These 3 guinea pigs are all males of unknown ages. They are a bit dominant together, so they can be adopted separately. All three were abandoned in Blydenburgh Park and left to fend for themselves. This is certain death for a guinea pig! Luckily, a Good Samaritan witnessed it and called it in. Hubert is the tan and white – shy and gentle Schubert is tri-colored (calico) very curious and vocal, he is still nervous about pets but will take treat from people and sniff/nibble on fingers. He is the largest Dubois is the smallest of the trio and is the most active/playful. He will run and hop about the cage and is really beginning to enjoy head scratches. **Please note the Smithtown Animal Shelter is not equipped to handle anything other than dogs/cats but as all rescues were full, they are holding these guinea pigs until they can get a place for them.